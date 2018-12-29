Ghazipur: Policeman returning from PM’s rally killed by protesting mob

Weeks after the Bulandshahr violence, in which Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth were shot, a police constable on Saturday died after he was hit by a stone thrown by a protesting mob. The incident happened while he was returning from his duty at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Ghazipur. The deceased policeman has been identified as Suresh Vats.

“Some people from Nishad community were protesting near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where stone pelting took place during which he was hit,” ANI quoted Sardar district commissioner Mahipal Pathak as saying. Two locals have also been injured in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a Rs 40 lakh compensation for the wife of the deceased. This is the second incident in a month where a policeman in Uttar Pradesh has been killed by a mob.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana, and local youth Sumit Kumar were killed on December 3 in mob violence near Siyana village during protests against alleged cow slaughter.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

