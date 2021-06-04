Ghaziabad: Swimming pool owner booked for letting residents take a dip, police say violated curfew rules

Videos of the raid emerged on social media in which dozens of men can be seen rushing from the pool as police entered the compound.

The owner of a swimming pool in Ghaziabad’s Loni was booked for allowing residents to take a dip on Friday evening. With Covid curfew still in place, locals violated lockdown rules and gathered at the pool in large numbers. The pool had been opened discreetly without seeking permission, said police.

“We received information through locals that a pool in Loni Border area had secretly opened its doors to locals. When we raided the place, we found dozens of men and boys in the swimming pool. Several ran away from the spot while a case was filed against the owner. This is irresponsible behaviour on the part of the people since everyone is expected to take all precautions in this Covid wave,” said an official from Loni Border police station.

Raid at a private swimming pool in Ghaziabad. Over hundred were relaxing in the pool. Soon after seeing the raiding party, their reaction! Police has booked the owner for flouting lockdown rules. Ghaziabad is still under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/On6OSeNUxk — alok singh (@AlokReporter) June 4, 2021

The pool owner, Sagar Dhama, was booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience of government order) and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act in an FIR filed at Loni Border station.

Videos of the raid emerged on social media in which dozens of men can be seen rushing from the pool as police entered the compound. Some of the locals also dived into the swimming pool in an attempt to escape.