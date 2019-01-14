Ghaziabad sees 5 cases of swine flu

Five patients were tested positive for swine flu by Ghaziabad medical authorities. Four of the patients have been treated at the Out-Patient Department, while a 78-year-old patient has been admitted to the District Hospital and will be discharged soon, the authorities said.

“We can confirm that four cases are not serious. They have been given anti-viral medicines, as swine-flu is communicable. We have carried out an intense vaccination process. The fifth patient has a weak immune system. He was diagnosed with swine flu due to weak antibodies. He will be discharged soon,” said Dr Narendra Kumar Gupta, Chief Medical Officer (Ghaziabad).

In terms of preparedness, 10 beds have been ordered at the two district hospitals in Ghaziabad. Five beds have also been added to each of the four block-level hospitals, an official said.