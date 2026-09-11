Ghaziabad railway station traffic block: 18 trains cancelled, platforms changed for 45 services

Ghaziabad Railway Station to see 10-day traffic block: 18 trains cancelled, platforms changed for 45 services (Image generated using AI)

Ghaziabad railway station traffic block: Several train services will be affected due to maintenance work at Ghaziabad Railway Station under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. The changes include train cancellations and changes in the platforms where some trains will berth.

According to Northern Railway, a 10-day power and traffic block has been planned at platform number 4 of Ghaziabad station from September 25 to October 4, 2026. The work involves replacing corroded rails as well as broken and damaged sleepers.

The zonal railway has advised passengers travelling through Ghaziabad during the affected period to check their train status before starting their journey.

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18 trains to remain cancelled

As part of the traffic block at Ghaziabad Railway Station, the following train services will remain cancelled during the above mentioned period: