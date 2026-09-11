Ghaziabad railway station traffic block: 18 trains cancelled, platforms changed for 45 services
Ghaziabad railway station will face a 10-day traffic block, during which 18 trains have been cancelled and platforms changed for 45 services. Check the complete list of affected trains and platform changes.
Ghaziabad railway station traffic block: Several train services will be affected due to maintenance work at Ghaziabad Railway Station under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. The changes include train cancellations and changes in the platforms where some trains will berth.
According to Northern Railway, a 10-day power and traffic block has been planned at platform number 4 of Ghaziabad station from September 25 to October 4, 2026. The work involves replacing corroded rails as well as broken and damaged sleepers.
The zonal railway has advised passengers travelling through Ghaziabad during the affected period to check their train status before starting their journey.
As part of the traffic block at Ghaziabad Railway Station, the following train services will remain cancelled during the above mentioned period:
Train No. 64426 – New Delhi–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64429 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64051 – Palwal–Ghaziabad: September 24 to October 3, 2026
Train No. 64437 – Ghaziabad–Delhi Jn: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64402 – Delhi Jn–Sahibabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64411 – Sahibabad–New Delhi–Delhi Jn: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64408 – Delhi Jn–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64906 – Ghaziabad–Palwal: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64419 – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64409 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64428 – New Delhi–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64431 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64432 – New Delhi–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64433 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64553 – Moradabad–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64555 – Ghaziabad–Meerut City: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64556 – Meerut City–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
Train No. 64554 – Ghaziabad–Moradabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
45 train services to get platform changes at Ghaziabad during traffic block
Train Berthing Plan Changed at Platform 3, Ghaziabad Station
Regarding train berthing plan of Platform No. 3 during block at Ghaziabad Station
45 Trains
UP trains affected at Ghaziabad
64%
Trains moving to Platform 5
PF 4 → New PF
Nearly all originally berthed at Platform 4
New Platform Distribution
To Platform 5: 29
To Platform 3: 11
Unchanged (PF 4): 3
To Platform 6: 2
Full List: All 45 UP Trains at Ghaziabad
S.No
Train No.
Train Name
From
To
Arr.
Dep.
Via
Days
Orig. PF
New PF
1
15025
Gorakhpur Spl
MAU
ANVT
02:25
02:27
TDL
1,3
4
5
2
12904
Golden Temple
ASR
MMCT
02:52
02:54
SRE
Daily
4
3
3
15092
TPU-DOZ Exp
TPU
DOZ
03:02
03:04
MB
1,2,4,6
4
3
4
12801
Puri-Anvt Purushottam
PURI
ANVT
03:20
03:22
TDL
Daily
4
5
5
14005
Lichvi Exp
SMI
ANVT
03:42
03:44
TDL
Daily
4
5
6
15658
Brahmputra Mail
KYQ
DLI
04:07
04:09
TDL
Daily
4
5
7
64101
ALJN-DLI Memu
ALJN
DLI
04:15
04:16
TDL
Daily
4
5
8
12225
Kaifiyat Exp
AMH
DLI
06:25
06:27
TDL
Daily
4
5
9
54474
SRE-DLI EMU
SRE
DLI
07:27
07:28
SRE
Daily
4
3
10
64567
BSC-TKJ EMU
BSC
TKJ
07:46
07:47
TDL
Daily
4
5
11
64109
DKDE-DLI EMU
DKDE
DLI
07:58
07:59
TDL
Daily
4
5
12
14030
MUT-SGNR M/Exp
MUT
SGNR
08:10
08:12
MB
Daily
4
4
13
15273
Satyagrah Exp
RXL
ANVT
08:14
08:16
MB
Daily
4
5
14
64103
ALJN-DLI M/EXL Spl
ALJN
DLI
08:40
08:41
TDL
Daily
4
5
15
64105
ALJN-NDLS EMU
ALJN
NDLS
08:47
08:48
TDL
Daily
4
5
16
64560
SRE-DLI EMU
SRE
DLI
08:48
08:49
SRE
Daily
4
3
17
64581
HRF-DLI Memu
HRF
DLI
09:05
09:06
TDL
Daily
4
3
18
15303
Intercity Exp
KSJ
NDLS
09:30
09:32
MB
Daily
4
3
19
15057
GKP-Anvt Exp
GKP
ANVT
10:08
10:10
TDL
5
4
5
20
15059
LKU-Anvt Exp
LKU
ANVT
10:08
10:10
TDL
2,4
4
5
21
15115
Chapra Spl Exp
CPR
DLI
10:27
10:29
TDL
7
4
3
22
18478
Uttkal Exp Spl
YNRK
PURI
11:01
11:03
SRE
Daily
4
5
23
15279
SHC-Anvt Exp Spl
SHC
ANVT
11:11
11:13
MB
1,5
4
3
24
15725
NJP-Anvt Express
NJP
ANVT
11:11
11:13
MB
3,6
4
3
25
15671
Amrit Bharat Express
KYQ
ROK
11:50
11:52
TDL
6
4
5
26
64583
TDL-DLI EMU
TDL
DLI
11:38
11:39
TDL
Daily
4
5
27
82501
Tejas Exp Spl
LKO
NDLS
11:57
11:59
TDL
1,3,4,5,6,7
4
5
28
15583
Double Decker
LJN
ANVT
12:14
12:16
TDL
Daily
4
5
29
64425
GZB-NDLS M/Exp
GZB
NDLS
-
12:40
NDLS
Daily
4
6
30
20494
CDG-MDU Spl Exp
CDG
MDU
13:06
13:08
SRE
Daily
4
5
31
14304
HW-DLI Exp Spl
HW
DLI
13:52
13:54
SRE
Daily
4
5
32
12419
Gomti Exp
LKO
NDLS
14:15
14:17
TDL
Daily
4
5
33
14332
KLK-DLI Exp Slp
KLK
DLI
14:28
14:30
SRE
Daily
4
5
34
12561
Swatantrata Senani
JYG
NDLS
14:55
14:57
TDL
Daily
4
6
35
64151
ALJN-DLI EMU
ALJN
DLI
17:25
17:26
TDL
Daily
4
5
36
14009
Champaran Satyagarh
BMKI
ANVT
17:43
17:45
MB
1,3
4
4
37
15529
Saharsa-Anvt Exp
HSC
ANVT
17:43
17:45
MB
4
4
4
38
19020
Dehradoon Exp
HW
BDTS
18:02
18:04
SRE
Daily
4
3
39
14011
RDP-Anvt Exp
RDP
ANVT
18:15
-
MB
3
4
3
40
15621
KYQ-Anvt Spl
KYQ
ANVT
18:15
18:17
MB
Daily
4
5
41
12039
KGM-NDLS Shatabdi
KGM
NDLS
20:10
20:12
TDL
Daily
4
5
42
12035
Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi
TPU
DLI
20:43
20:45
SRE
Daily
4
5
43
19032
Ahemdabad Mail
YNRK
ADI
20:58
21:00
TDL
Daily
4
5
44
12037
Sidhbali Jan Shatabdi
KTW
DLI
21:33
21:35
TDL
Daily
4
5
45
54307
MB-DLI EMU
MB
DLI
23:05
23:10
-
Daily
4
5
Days code: 1-Monday, 2-Tuesday, 3-Wednesday, 4-Thursday, 5-Friday, 6-Saturday, 7-Sunday. Nearly all 45 UP trains were originally berthed at Platform 4; during the block, they have been redistributed mainly to Platforms 5 and 3.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More