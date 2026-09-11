Ghaziabad railway station traffic block: 18 trains cancelled, platforms changed for 45 services

Ghaziabad railway station will face a 10-day traffic block, during which 18 trains have been cancelled and platforms changed for 45 services. Check the complete list of affected trains and platform changes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 11, 2026 02:20 PM IST
Ghaziabad Railway Station to see 10-day traffic block: 18 trains cancelled, platforms changed for 45 services (Image generated using AI)Ghaziabad Railway Station to see 10-day traffic block: 18 trains cancelled, platforms changed for 45 services (Image generated using AI)
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Ghaziabad railway station traffic block: Several train services will be affected due to maintenance work at Ghaziabad Railway Station under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. The changes include train cancellations and changes in the platforms where some trains will berth.

According to Northern Railway, a 10-day power and traffic block has been planned at platform number 4 of Ghaziabad station from September 25 to October 4, 2026. The work involves replacing corroded rails as well as broken and damaged sleepers.

The zonal railway has advised passengers travelling through Ghaziabad during the affected period to check their train status before starting their journey.

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Also Read | Rajdhani, Vande Bharat among 120 trains to be affected over Delhi Division from September 11-13

18 trains to remain cancelled

As part of the traffic block at Ghaziabad Railway Station, the following train services will remain cancelled during the above mentioned period:

  • Train No. 64426 – New Delhi–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64429 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64051 – Palwal–Ghaziabad: September 24 to October 3, 2026
  • Train No. 64437 – Ghaziabad–Delhi Jn: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64402 – Delhi Jn–Sahibabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64411 – Sahibabad–New Delhi–Delhi Jn: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64408 – Delhi Jn–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64906 – Ghaziabad–Palwal: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64419 – Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64409 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64428 – New Delhi–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64431 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64432 – New Delhi–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64433 – Ghaziabad–New Delhi: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64553 – Moradabad–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64555 – Ghaziabad–Meerut City: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64556 – Meerut City–Ghaziabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026
  • Train No. 64554 – Ghaziabad–Moradabad: September 25 to October 4, 2026

45 train services to get platform changes at Ghaziabad during traffic block

Train Berthing Plan Changed at Platform 3, Ghaziabad Station

Regarding train berthing plan of Platform No. 3 during block at Ghaziabad Station
45 Trains
UP trains affected at Ghaziabad
64%
Trains moving to Platform 5
PF 4 → New PF
Nearly all originally berthed at Platform 4
New Platform Distribution
45 Trains
To Platform 5: 29
To Platform 3: 11
Unchanged (PF 4): 3
To Platform 6: 2
Full List: All 45 UP Trains at Ghaziabad
S.No Train No. Train Name From To Arr. Dep. Via Days Orig. PF New PF
115025Gorakhpur SplMAUANVT02:2502:27TDL1,345
212904Golden TempleASRMMCT02:5202:54SREDaily43
315092TPU-DOZ ExpTPUDOZ03:0203:04MB1,2,4,643
412801Puri-Anvt PurushottamPURIANVT03:2003:22TDLDaily45
514005Lichvi ExpSMIANVT03:4203:44TDLDaily45
615658Brahmputra MailKYQDLI04:0704:09TDLDaily45
764101ALJN-DLI MemuALJNDLI04:1504:16TDLDaily45
812225Kaifiyat ExpAMHDLI06:2506:27TDLDaily45
954474SRE-DLI EMUSREDLI07:2707:28SREDaily43
1064567BSC-TKJ EMUBSCTKJ07:4607:47TDLDaily45
1164109DKDE-DLI EMUDKDEDLI07:5807:59TDLDaily45
1214030MUT-SGNR M/ExpMUTSGNR08:1008:12MBDaily44
1315273Satyagrah ExpRXLANVT08:1408:16MBDaily45
1464103ALJN-DLI M/EXL SplALJNDLI08:4008:41TDLDaily45
1564105ALJN-NDLS EMUALJNNDLS08:4708:48TDLDaily45
1664560SRE-DLI EMUSREDLI08:4808:49SREDaily43
1764581HRF-DLI MemuHRFDLI09:0509:06TDLDaily43
1815303Intercity ExpKSJNDLS09:3009:32MBDaily43
1915057GKP-Anvt ExpGKPANVT10:0810:10TDL545
2015059LKU-Anvt ExpLKUANVT10:0810:10TDL2,445
2115115Chapra Spl ExpCPRDLI10:2710:29TDL743
2218478Uttkal Exp SplYNRKPURI11:0111:03SREDaily45
2315279SHC-Anvt Exp SplSHCANVT11:1111:13MB1,543
2415725NJP-Anvt ExpressNJPANVT11:1111:13MB3,643
2515671Amrit Bharat ExpressKYQROK11:5011:52TDL645
2664583TDL-DLI EMUTDLDLI11:3811:39TDLDaily45
2782501Tejas Exp SplLKONDLS11:5711:59TDL1,3,4,5,6,745
2815583Double DeckerLJNANVT12:1412:16TDLDaily45
2964425GZB-NDLS M/ExpGZBNDLS-12:40NDLSDaily46
3020494CDG-MDU Spl ExpCDGMDU13:0613:08SREDaily45
3114304HW-DLI Exp SplHWDLI13:5213:54SREDaily45
3212419Gomti ExpLKONDLS14:1514:17TDLDaily45
3314332KLK-DLI Exp SlpKLKDLI14:2814:30SREDaily45
3412561Swatantrata SenaniJYGNDLS14:5514:57TDLDaily46
3564151ALJN-DLI EMUALJNDLI17:2517:26TDLDaily45
3614009Champaran SatyagarhBMKIANVT17:4317:45MB1,344
3715529Saharsa-Anvt ExpHSCANVT17:4317:45MB444
3819020Dehradoon ExpHWBDTS18:0218:04SREDaily43
3914011RDP-Anvt ExpRDPANVT18:15-MB343
4015621KYQ-Anvt SplKYQANVT18:1518:17MBDaily45
4112039KGM-NDLS ShatabdiKGMNDLS20:1020:12TDLDaily45
4212035Purnagiri Jan ShatabdiTPUDLI20:4320:45SREDaily45
4319032Ahemdabad MailYNRKADI20:5821:00TDLDaily45
4412037Sidhbali Jan ShatabdiKTWDLI21:3321:35TDLDaily45
4554307MB-DLI EMUMBDLI23:0523:10-Daily45
Days code: 1-Monday, 2-Tuesday, 3-Wednesday, 4-Thursday, 5-Friday, 6-Saturday, 7-Sunday. Nearly all 45 UP trains were originally berthed at Platform 4; during the block, they have been redistributed mainly to Platforms 5 and 3.
Source: Northern Railway
Express InfoGenIE

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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