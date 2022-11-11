Protest at Ghaziabad’s Panchsheel Wellington society over dog bite incident ends, builder vows action

A protest by several residents of Panchsheel Wellington society in Ghaziabad over a three-year-old child in the society being bitten by a stray dog ended on Thursday after the builder stepped in and promised to take action. The protest, however, also led to a resident filing a police complaint against the protesters, alleging that they roughed her up while she was walking her dog.

The residents had stepped out in protest on Wednesday, raising slogans against the builder Anuj Chaudhary, after a stray dog bit a three-year-old child on Tuesday. The residents alleged that there was an increase in the number of stray dogs in the complex and yet the issue was not being addressed.

Last month, a one-year-old child had died after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society. In Ghaziabad too, an 11-year-old was recently bitten by a stray dog in Indirapuram’s Amrapali Village. After a series of such incidents were reported, the Ghaziabad administration in October had banned three breeds of dogs as pets – pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino.

On Thursday, in a meeting that was also attended by the Ghaziabad city magistrate, the builder agreed to install a grill to stop the entry of stray dogs into Panchsheel Wellington and to increase the number of guards posted in the society. He also agreed to several other issues raised by the residents, including installing 56 cameras, carrying out repairs etc.

Meanwhile, one of the residents filed a complaint at Vijay Nagar police station, claiming that she and her daughter were roughed up by the protesters while walking their dog. She alleged that both of them were left with bruises after they were beaten up, and also that they made foul comments against her. The woman also requested police protection for herself and her family.