Ghaziabad man’s assault: Twitter MD bound to participate in probe, say police

The Ghaziabad Police has issued fresh summons to Twitter India in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged assault on an elderly Muslim man in Loni.

Police stated that a summons had already been sent to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari three days ago.

“The clarifications given by the company are not justified. As per our knowledge, the Twitter MD is the representative of the social media organisation and he is bound to participate in the probe. The said official holds the power of taking action on tweets that impact the social fabric of the country. The tweets made on the platform fuelled animosity among sections of society and created an atmosphere of tension between communities. The organisation did not succeed in stopping such tweets despite Ghaziabad Police stating on its Twitter handle that the news was fake. The representative has to appear before the police in the absence of which action can be initiated,” read the order issued by Loni Border Police officials.

The order further stated that action under Section 41 A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC can be taken in case the organisation doesn’t comply with the order. The social media representative has been asked to report by 10.30 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Twitter India has restricted 50 tweets in connection with the incident. According to Twitter officials, access to tweets pertaining to the video showing the alleged assault of Abdul Samad Saifi and his beard being cut off have been withheld.

In a Facebook live later, Saifi had alleged that the accused had offered him an auto ride, taken him to an isolated spot and beaten him up, forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, police said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a ‘tabeez’ (amulet) that they believed did not work.

“As explained in our Country Withheld Policy, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in response to a valid legal demand or when the content has been found to violate local law(s). The withholdings are limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal. We notify the account holder directly so they’re aware that we’ve received a legal order pertaining to the account by sending a message to the email address associated with the account(s), if available,” said Twitter in a statement.

Ghaziabad Police had earlier booked Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India, as well as The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, Congress’s Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed, and writer Saba Naqvi.

Police invoked IPC sections 153 (provocation for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) against them.