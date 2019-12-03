Ghaziabad: Couple, woman jump off 8th floor after allegedly killing teenage children

A couple and a woman jumped off from an eighth-floor apartment of Indirapuram’s Krishna Sapphire residential society. According to the police, the three committed suicide after allegedly killing the couple’s teenage children.

Advertising

While Gulshan Vasudev and one of the women died on the spot, the other woman is admitted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The children, 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl, were found murdered on their beds, police said. The man allegedly also killed a pet rabbit, the police added.

“We received information that a man has jumped with his wife and a woman from a residential society. Upon primary investigation, it was found that the couple’s two children were also killed. A suicide note was found on a white-board that mentioned financial constraints as the reason. We are questioning family members to ascertain more details”, said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad.

According to police, Vasudev owned a jeans factory which had allegedly run into losses. Due to the financial crisis, he had also taken a large sum of money as loan.

Advertising

The family had been residing in the flat for the past one and a half months and would have arguments often, the police said. Last night, an argument escalated which allegedly led to the murder and suicide. The police are also investigating if the children were killed by Gulshan himself.

The suicide note mentioned Rakesh Kumar, a relative, with whom there was a financial dispute of Rs 2 crore. Notes of Rs 500 were also stuck on the wall, police said.