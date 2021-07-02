Ghaziabad: Counter complaints after BJP supporters clash with protesting farmers

A group of alleged BJP supporters were booked by Ghaziabad Police Friday over a clash with farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border, on Wednesday. According to the protesters, BJP supporters gathered at the protest site and attacked them, however, the BJP supporters maintain it was the farmers who damaged their vehicles, while they were travelling in a convoy, and beat them up.

Counter complaints were filed at the Kaushambi Police Station Wednesday, following which some of the farmers had been booked on that day. An FIR has also been registered against unknown persons on charges of rioting and assault, an official from the Kaushambi Police Station confirmed.

“BJP workers gathered in large numbers at the protest site and began disturbing peace. They tried to incite protesters so that the movement gets a bad name. In the presence of police, the BJP workers attacked the farmers and many of them got injured including some elderly protestors,” the farmers said in their complaint.

According to farmers at the site, on Wednesday morning, a group of people with BJP flags came near the protest stage and began raising slogans against BKU and Rakesh Tikait. The BJP workers had initially stated they were welcoming their leader Amit Valmiki. The crowd grew aggressive and soon the BJP workers began pushing and shoving, farmers alleged. The situation escalated, and there were clashes between both sides, said locals. The party workers also raised slogans of “gaddar” against them, said the farmers.