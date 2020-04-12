Ghaziabad: Counselling sessions at govt quarantine wards

Women stitch masks using khadi at a workshop in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Women stitch masks using khadi at a workshop in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The Ghaziabad administration on Saturday began counselling of people being kept in government quarantine wards and shelter homes.

According to the administration, a team of mental health professionals will be visiting patients in the temporary facilities, set up in the wake of the coronavirus pendemic, and will be engaging in conversations about the disease and their mental health conflicts.

“This is an effort to make people in quarantine aware about the disease and the importance of precautions. There is a mental cost attached to being put in quarantine and we are trying to address it. There is fear and apprehension among several patients even if they have not been tested positive. Ghaziabad will be the first district to begin the process and we hope the patients will feel more comfortable and at ease”, said Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

A team of five persons, including a pyschiatrist and a pyschologist, will conduct individual and group therapy sessions for the patients. Other part of the process involves making people aware of the dos and donts in the context of preventing the spread of coronavirus. In the other parts, the officials have divided the problems faced by the patients in three parts- physical, social and psyhchological.

“Some of the people have have diabetes, blood pressure etc. There are prevalent problems of stress, anxiety, depression and behavioral issues among the patients. We will conduct sessions to make them feel comfortable and provide assurances about the current conditions”, said a mental health professional.

While some of the persons have displayed anger issues, there have been no reports of in-fighting among those in a shelter home or quarantine ward, officials said.

