Ghar Bhejo initiative: Not joining any party, only motive is to help migrants reach home, says Sonu Sood

Sood said the Ghar Bhejo project was his own effort with friend Neeti Goyal. He said, “My only motive was to help migrants reach home….” (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Sood said the Ghar Bhejo project was his own effort with friend Neeti Goyal. He said, “My only motive was to help migrants reach home….” (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

In his first remarks about the political controversy around his Ghar Bhejo initiative, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood said he has no political ambitions and does not wish to campaign for any party.

“I am not going to campaign for BJP or any other party. I don’t see myself comfortable doing any such election campaigning… Earlier also there have been many such offers but I am not doing it,” Sood told The Indian Express.

Asked if he would be joining BJP or any other party, he said, “These speculations going around that I am going to join BJP… these are not at all true. I am not joining politics or any other party. I was a qualified engineer but became an actor. That’s what my focus is and I am not joining any party.”

Sood acknowledged he is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He is an inspiration. I look up to him but that doesn’t mean I am joining BJP,” he said.

Sood said the Ghar Bhejo project was his own effort with friend Neeti Goyal. He said, “My only motive was to help migrants reach home….”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.