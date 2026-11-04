Ghanakanta Gogoi, accused of shooting dead 5 people in Guwahati, dies in encounter a week later

Guwahati Hotel Bilas shooting accused Ghanakanta Gogoi died in Sivasagar after police opened fire when he tried to snatch an officer's pistol.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readNov 4, 2026 07:57 AM IST
A forensic team at the spot where Ghanakanta Gogoi's (inset) encounter took place (PTI).A forensic team at the spot where Ghanakanta Gogoi's (inset) encounter took place (PTI).
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Ghanakanta Gogoi, accused of being involved in a shooting that killed five people in Guwahati at Hotel Bilas on October 26, died after police fired at him during a transfer to Assam’s Sivasagar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia said on Wednesday. Police alleged that Gogoi tried to seize an officer’s service pistol after being allowed out of the vehicle to relieve himself at Phulpanichiga in Sivasagar district.

Gogoi was sent to Central Jail on Tuesday after his seven-day police custody ended on Monday.

According to news agency ANI quoting Chetia, Gogoi attempted to snatch the weapon of sub-inspector Debashish Sharma, the investigating officer in the case. She described Gogoi as a trained professional shooter. The SSP said two to three rounds were discharged during the struggle, with two bullets striking the police vehicle. Another officer accompanying the team then fired his service weapon to prevent further injury to Sharma, she said.

Chetia said, “Because he is a trained professional shooter, so he tried to snatch the service pistol of our officer who is an investigating officer also. And during that scuffle, three rounds of bullets have been fired… and to prevent further assault, one of the PSO had to fire back from his service weapon and in that the accused was also injured and when he was brought to the hospital he was declared dead…”

Gogoi succumbed to the bullet wounds while being taken to hospital, according to the SSP. Sharma suffered an injury to his right leg. Chetia said his condition was stable. Further details of the incident were awaited.

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Five killed in Guwahati hotel shooting

The case follows a shooting reported to Paltan Bazar Police Station at around 9 PM on October 26. Officers who reached the hotel found four people dead in the reception area and two injured on the approach road.

Both injured people were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where one later died. The other remains under treatment.

The five deceased were identified as Bhudev Bharali, 65, and Narayan Das, 48, both from Barpeta; and Helena Bharali, 58, Debarshi Kashyap, 39, and Rinika Kashyap, 30, all residents of Guwahati’s Nabin Nagar.

Gogoi is believed to have shot the Bharalis over a property dispute.

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