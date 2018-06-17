Getting threats from smugglers: Customs commissioner in Kochi

Earlier this week, the air customs in Kochi international airport arrested an Afghan national with foreign currencies worth Rs 10.86 crore in his check-in baggage. (Representational Image) Earlier this week, the air customs in Kochi international airport arrested an Afghan national with foreign currencies worth Rs 10.86 crore in his check-in baggage. (Representational Image)

Commissioner of Customs (Kochi) Sumit Kumar Saturday said he has been getting threats and was being pressured to get into “passive mode”. In a Facebook post, he said, “I deal daily with smugglers inside and outside my formation and their friends/abettors in and out of uniform.’’ Earlier this week, the air customs in Kochi international airport arrested an Afghan national with foreign currencies worth Rs 10.86 crore in his check-in baggage. The accused got a clean chit during security check at Delhi airport, from where he had boarded the flight to Dubai. Kumar had issued summons to the security chief of Air India over the incident.

In another case earlier this month, the CEO of a duty free shop in Thiruvananthapuram international airport was arrested on charges of illegal sale of imported liquor, leading to evasion of customs duty of Rs 6 crore. The CEO of Plus Max Duty Free Shop, Sunder Vasan, is in judicial custody.

Kumar said he was largely immune to such threats. “Like a submarine in ocean, I dive deep, I dive silent and I go for the kill. You can get me transferred, kicked out of my charges, even take my life, but you cannot buy my silence or push me into passive inaction,’’ said the post. Referring to the post, Kumar later said, “When you do work, people get disturbed. And those who get disturbed would react. Threats come from friends in different ways. Some of them even advise me not to act.’’

Regarding arrest of the CEO of the duty free shop, he said certain central government officials were involved in the tax evasion. “I don’t want to name them at this stage. We have been asking them to produce themselves before Customs. But so far these officials haven’t turned up before us. We are planning to approach the court with the names of these officials.’’

