‘Get vaccinated or will withhold pay’: Day later, Jharkhand dist order withdrawn

Government employees in Jharkhand’s Koderma district received an order on Saturday from the district’s health committee saying their salaries would be withheld if they don’t take the vaccine at the earliest. The order was withdrawn on Sunday following massive outrage.

On Saturday, the Koderma District Health Committee — under the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department — in an order marked to various district officers, said, “Those government employees who have not got the vaccinated, must do so at the earliest. In case they do not, the salaries of those employees will be withheld. Their salaries will be released only after they submit proof of vaccination.”

People then reached out to Chief Minister Hemant Soren via social media.

On Sunday, the order was withdrawn.

Principal Secretary Health Nitin Kulkarni said: “This was an overzealous attempt to encourage people to get vaccinated. The order has been withdrawn with immediate effect.”