Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Get-together of two daydreamers: Sushil Modi on Nitish Kumar-KCR meet

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, saying their meeting scheduled for Wednesday is a "get-together of two daydreamers".

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (Express/File)

Telangana Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Wednesday and meet Kumar as both leaders aspire to build a united front against the BJP's hegemony.

Telangana Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as ‘KCR’, is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Wednesday and meet Kumar as both leaders aspire to build a united front against the BJP’s hegemony.

KCR will also be paying cheques of compensation to family members of soldiers who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read |Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar’s delusional ambition, hubris are hurting the people of Bihar

Taking a swipe at the meeting, Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and “desiring to become prime minister of the country”.

“It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP leader told reporters. He dubbed the meeting as the “latest comedy show of opposition unity.”

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar again switched sides, joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sushil Modi was a deputy chief minister for more than a decade with Kumar as the chief minister in the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:12:46 pm
