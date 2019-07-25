Get surety for enrollment in voters’ list from students, Maharashtra govt tells ITIs

In a novel way to ensure all those who turn 18 years old are enrolled in the voters’ list, the Maharashtra government has directed all its Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to get surety from students taking admission in these institutes that they are either enrolled in the list or would enroll themselves on reaching the age of 18.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, under the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department, has directed all the ITIs in the state to get a surety from those taking admissions in various courses in the institutes that they would get enrolled in the voters’ list.

In a government resolution on July 22, the directorate said that the ITIs should make necessary provisions for surety in the application form for admission.

“The Election Commission of India… conducts voters’ enrollment throughout the year while summary revision is done every year in September and October through a special drive. There are flaws in the electoral rolls despite the special drive… with complaints of no enrollment of new voters and no corrections in the rolls…,” the directorate said, adding that the new step was in line with the election panel’s directive to come up with effective steps to register new voters.

The ITIs have been directed to appoint a nodal officer to distribute the voter enrollment form to the students. Filled forms should be submitted by the institutes at least twice a year at the district collectorates.

According to the directive, respective district collectors through the nodal officer of the institute should hand over the voter identity cards to the students and if that was not immediately possible, then the voter cards should be given to the students on National Voters Day on January 25.