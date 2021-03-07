Get rid of legacy systems that have outlived utility: PM Modi

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day Combined Commanders Conference, Modi highlighted the need for making India self-reliant in the defence sector. (File Photo)

On the final day of a conference of the country’s military leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation of the efforts of the armed forces — not only in helping with the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but also during the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

He also called on the armed forces to do away with “legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance” and note the “rapidly changing technological landscape”.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day Combined Commanders Conference, Modi also highlighted the need for making India self-reliant in the defence sector.

Along with modernisation of forces, the creation of the integrated theatre commands was one of the main focus points of the joint conference of the top leaders of the Army, Navy and the Air Force this year.

The Prime Minister later tweeted, “The Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia was a fruitful one. There were extensive deliberations on various strategic subjects. Highlighted the need for making India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector and reiterated the Government’s support for it.”

In another tweet, Modi said that every Indian is “very proud of our armed forces” and “their courage is remarkable”.

He added, “Urged the armed forces to think about various reforms that would make the forces even stronger. Also discussed ways to integrate brave veterans in the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence.”

A statement by the Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO) said: “Speaking to the highest civilian and military leadership of the national defence system, Prime Minister conveyed his strong appreciation for the resolute dedication shown by the Indian Armed Forces over the past year, in the context of the COVID pandemic and the challenging situation on the northern border.”

It mentioned that Modi was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat about the discussions during this year’s conference, and he “expressed his appreciation for the structure and agenda of the Conference”.

It said Modi stressed on the importance of enhancing indigenisation in defence, not just in sourcing equipment “but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practiced in the armed forces”.