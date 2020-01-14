‘Get out, You could be from BJP, RSS’: Akhilesh to doctor while meeting patients in Kannauj

In the video, Akhilesh can be seen asking the victims about the compensation they had received from the government after the accident. (File) In the video, Akhilesh can be seen asking the victims about the compensation they had received from the government after the accident. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav purportedly asked a government doctor in Kannuaj to “get out” of a hospital room and not interrupt his conversation with patients, as he “could be from the BJP or the RSS”.

A video clip of the purported incident was shared by news agency ANI on Tuesday. Akhilesh was in the hospital to meet the victims of the recent Chhibramau bus accident, in which at least 20 people were killed.

#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, “Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte…bahar bhaag jao”. pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

In the video, Akhilesh can be seen asking the accident victims if they had received compensation from the government. The doctor, identified by ANI as DS Mishra, Emergency Medical Officer, Chhibramau, interrupts, saying the victims had been given their cheques.

At this, Akhilesh purportedly tells him: “You are a government official. You can’t tell me what they [the patients] are saying. You are a very junior-level official. You are a government man. You can be from the BJP, the RSS. You don’t tell me about the compensation. Leave now. Get out.”

The doctor later told ANI: “I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn’t get the compensation cheque. I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, former CM Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the room.”

The Chhibramau accident took place on Friday (January 10), when a truck collided head-on with a double-decker bus and both caught fire. Twenty-four passengers of the bus are feared dead in the accident. The truck driver and cleaner are absconding.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

