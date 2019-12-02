Get motivated by CM, says BDO; BJP alleges politicisation of administration

A day after a North 24 Parganas Block Development Officer (BDO) asserted that he gets motivated just by looking at a portrait of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Swami Vivekananda, the BJP on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of politicising the administration.

Hasnabad BDO Arindam Mukherjee, while distributing relief material among the Bulbul-affected Saturday, said, “If you stand in front of the portrait of the honorable Chief Minister for two minutes in the morning, you will get motivated. I do stand in front of her and Swami Vivekananda’s portraits and get inspired. It feels as if I have recharged myself to work more effectively.”

Following this, the BJP hit out at the TMC for “using” the administrative officials as party cadres.

“It is an open secret how the Chief Minister is running the state with the help of the government employees, BDOs and policemen. These people work for the TMC disguised as government employees. The BDO has proved this by his comments yesterday,” said BJP’s Basirhat president Ganesh Ghosh.

Hasnabad BDO Mukherjee was not available for comments.

The TMC said a person has the right to follow any personality of his choice. “Every person has personal choices and feels in a certain way. He may be a government employee, but he has the right to like or dislike any personality. He might have respect for the Chief Minister’s work and has just expressed his views,” said TMC leader Firoze Gazi.