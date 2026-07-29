German tourist visa appointments down to 2 days for most of year: Envoy

Written by Dave Eldo David
Waiting times for tourist visa appointments at the German Embassy in New Delhi have come down to two days for most of the year and may reach six weeks during the peak travel season, German ambassador Philipp Achermann said Tuesday.
While addressing a tourism event in New Delhi, Achermann added that visa processes have been streamlined following delays that were brought to his attention last year.
“When, in the first half of next year, we implement this, we will see change over the coming years when it comes to activities, travel, and that will also increase the number of visitors on both sides,” Ackermann said on the sidelines of The Travel Destination Germany Press Conference 2026 in the Capital.
In 2025, getting a German visa appointment ranged from several weeks to two months, while actual processing times after the appointment took about 15 days for Schengen (short-stay) visas and 4 to 12 weeks for national (long-stay/student/work) visas.
India key growth market
Ackermann also said the proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a “game changer” for economic ties between Germany and India by boosting trade, investment and travel.
He said the growing Indian diaspora in Germany is contributing to travel through visits by family members and friends, while stressing that “the potential is not exhausted”. However, he added that Indian travellers have evolved significantly over the past 15 years, with many now preferring nature, trekking, outdoor activities, and personalised travel experiences over conventional sightseeing.
According to the German National Tourist Board (GNTO), India remains a key growth market for German tourism. Overnight stays by Indian travellers rose to 350,488 between January and May 2026, with May 2026 alone recording 86,870 overnight stays, a clear signal of the deepening appetite among Indian travellers for German experiences, from culture and cuisine to cities and countryside.
Building on this momentum, GNTO India has identified four themes that will anchor its 2026 strategy for the Indian market: a landmark cultural anniversary, dynamic city life, Germany’s rich culinary identity, and experiences rooted in family, friendship and nature.
Romit Theophilus, Director (Marketing and Sales Office), India, GNTO, said, “Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty across the world, Germany continues to hold its own as a stable and dependable travel destination, and India remains one of the markets driving that momentum.”
“We’re witnessing a clear shift in how Indian travellers engage with Germany; they’re spending more time, going deeper into a region, and choosing experiences that connect them to a place rather than simply passing through it,” Theophilus added.
Dave Eldo David is an intern with The Indian Express.