German tourist visa appointments down to 2 days for most of year: Envoy

In 2025, applicants seeking German visas often had to wait several weeks to two months for an appointment. (Ai-generated image)

Written by Dave Eldo David

Waiting times for tourist visa appointments at the German Embassy in New Delhi have come down to two days for most of the year and may reach six weeks during the peak travel season, German ambassador Philipp Achermann said Tuesday.

While addressing a tourism event in New Delhi, Achermann added that visa processes have been streamlined following delays that were brought to his attention last year.

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“When, in the first half of next year, we implement this, we will see change over the coming years when it comes to activities, travel, and that will also increase the number of visitors on both sides,” Ackermann said on the sidelines of The Travel Destination Germany Press Conference 2026 in the Capital.