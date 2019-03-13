Germany joins as co-sponsor to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist at UNSC

Hours before the deadline expires for any member at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to object to the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Germany on Wednesday joined as a co-sponsor proposing to list Azhar. So far, P-3 countries, US, UK and France have co-sponsored the proposal.

Earlier today, China hinted that it may again block the move, stating that “the solution that is acceptable to all sides” is conducive to resolve the issue.

On Tuesday, New Delhi intensified its diplomatic engagement in New York, Washington and Beijing among other world capitals.

Sources told The Indian Express, “If China decides to go along with the listing process, chances are that they will ask Pakistan to claim credit for the action against terrorist infrastructure.”

The deadline for any country to “seek clarification” — the UN jargon for “raising objection” — is 3 pm New York time Wednesday, which is 12.30 am IST on Thursday.

Sources said the 1267 sanctions committee, which is currently chaired by Indonesia, will wait until 3 pm, and in case no member country seeks for a clarification, Azhar will get listed automatically.

In case Azhar gets listed as a global terrorist, a ban on his travel and his assets would be imposed, rendering his operation difficult. It will send a signal that China would no longer protect Pakistan for its terrorist activities and buttress India’s assertion that Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism.

The US, UK and France are also working on Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Peru and South Africa, so that there are no holdouts, at Beijing’s behest.

Over the last 10 years, China has single-handedly blocked Azhar’s listing as a “global terrorist” at the UNSC committee. India had started pushing for Azhar’s listing since 2008-09, after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and even then China had put a technical hold.