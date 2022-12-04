scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

German Foreign Minister arrives on two-day visit today

In Baerbock's talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India's relationship with China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector, the statement said.

According to the spokesperson, the minister will also visit the Election Commission of India. (PTI File)

GERMANY’S FOREIGN Minister Annalena Baerbock will arrive on a two-day visit to India on Monday against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine, a German embassy statement said.

During the visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal and gas will also play a role, a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said on Friday in Berlin. In this context, Baerbock will visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of New Delhi.

In Baerbock’s talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India’s relationship with China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector, the statement said.

According to the spokesperson, the minister will also visit the Election Commission of India. Meetings are also planned with representatives of civil society and NGOs working for women’s rights.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

The spokesperson added that the minister will also participate in a trilateral India forum of the transatlantic foundation German Marshall Fund, which is about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The forum is an annual meeting of American, European and Indian experts from politics, think tanks and business at different locations.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 11:54:24 pm
Next Story

Case registered as 25-yr-old student from Haryana accuses classmates of stripping, molesting her

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close