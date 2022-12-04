German Foreign Minister arrives on two-day visit today

GERMANY’S FOREIGN Minister Annalena Baerbock will arrive on a two-day visit to India on Monday against the backdrop of the global consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine, a German embassy statement said.

During the visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal and gas will also play a role, a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said on Friday in Berlin. In this context, Baerbock will visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of New Delhi.

In Baerbock’s talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India’s relationship with China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector, the statement said.

According to the spokesperson, the minister will also visit the Election Commission of India. Meetings are also planned with representatives of civil society and NGOs working for women’s rights.

The spokesperson added that the minister will also participate in a trilateral India forum of the transatlantic foundation German Marshall Fund, which is about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The forum is an annual meeting of American, European and Indian experts from politics, think tanks and business at different locations.