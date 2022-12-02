scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to begin 2-day visit on Dec 5

Baerbock will Monday hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during his visit to Germany. (PTI Photo/File)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will be on a two-day visit to India beginning December 5 as the two countries look to strengthen cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann called on Jaishankar on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Germany announced that it had finalised 22 projects totalling €1 billion to support transition to renewable energy in India.

The funding, including 10 per cent grants and 90 per cent in the form of lines of credit, will support India’s efforts in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable urban development in smart cities and sustainable use of natural resources, German Ambassador Ackermann said.

India and Germany celebrated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Germany twice this year.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 02:11:36 am
