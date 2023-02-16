scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
German envoy: Need India to take lead in renewable energy

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Morgan said Germany has learned “the hard way” about depending on “one country” for its fossil fuel needs.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to visit India later this month. (AP)

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India later this month, visiting German special envoy for international climate action, Jennifer Morgan, on Wednesday said Germany would like to see India under its current G20 presidency take the lead on subjects such as renewable energy and circular economy.

“We want to see what we (India and Germany) can be doing together. Also, we could be collaborating with others in G20. We want to see the kind of drive the Indian presidency is bringing into the G20 on these types of technologies and on the circular economy,” Morgan said during an interaction with the media.

During her ongoing visit, Morgan has met secretaries of Coal, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and others, and G20 Sherpa. “We talked about storage, renewable energy… also on grid… We didn’t make any hard and fast decisions yet but we identified…areas where we wanted to take another look,” she said about her meetings.

Germany has decided to phase out oil imports from Russia. About climate justice, something India has raised in international climate negotiations in the past, and whether it can be raised in the G20, Morgan said Germany “takes climate justice very seriously”. “There are certain areas that can be raised within the G20 but I think the additional forum which is important is the United Nations…” she said.

Morgan said that in her interaction with Indian officials, they have discussed the importance of scaling up renewable energy solutions.

“I think what I have heard from them is a whole series of targets and programmes in scaling up renewable energy, not only solar but also offshore wind… the important issue of how storage needs to play greater role in order to combine renewables and storage… and how important that is in order to phase down fossil fuel here…,” she said.

Asked about climate finance and the role developed countries need to play, Morgan said the West has pledged $100 billion in climate financing. “You need to remember that the developed countries pledged $100 billion in Copenhagen and unfortunately that commitment has yet to be met. Germany takes our climate finance very seriously… we need to step up but I think it’s not only about that… we really need to be looking at how (we) can unlock the trillions,” she said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 05:04 IST
