German communist leader emerges as icon for Kerala Left party

Hundred years after her death, German Communist revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg has emerged as an icon for a communist party in Kerala.

Communist Marxist Party (CMP), which was formed by the late rebel CPI(M) leader M V Raghavan in 1986, has decided to remember her and use her picture in the party’s campaign material.

Rosa’s picture is prominently displayed along with those of Karl Marx and Raghavan in the poster for the CMP’s 10th party Congress, scheduled for next month. CMP general secretary C P John said Rosa had never been celebrated among communist parties in India. This is the first time that a communist party in India is celebrating her as an icon.

“Russia and China are not role models for India as they are not democratic countries. But, Rosa Luxemburg is a leader who has grown in a democratic set up. She had been one of the founders of the Communist Party in Germany. Next month, we are observing the centenary of her martyrdom. Now, there is a demand for a progressive Left in Europe. The question before us is whether you are with a democratic communist party or an old Stalinist communist party. The relevance of Rosa emerges in that situation. Hence, we have decided to embrace Rosa as our ideological icon. We do not use Stalin in our party campaign material,’’ said John.

Born in Poland, Rosa Luxemburg was a German revolutionary who played a pivotal role in founding the Polish Social Democratic Party and the Spartacus League, which evolved into the Communist Party of Germany. As a political theoretician, Luxemburg developed a humanitarian theory of Marxism, stressing on democracy and revolutionary mass action to achieve international socialism.