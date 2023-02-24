German Chancellor’s first India visit: Delhi, Berlin to focus on economic ties, green technology, Indo-Pacific strategy

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s first visit to India on Saturday, New Delhi and Berlin are working overtime to stitch together a slew of outcomes in four key areas — green technology, economic cooperation, Indo-Pacific strategy and projects in third countries.

Sources said the two sides will share perspectives on the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war and the path ahead as both leaders will meet again in September this year for the G-20 Summit.

According to sources, this is the first standalone visit by a German Chancellor to India since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two countries in 2011. The IGC is a whole-of-government mechanism, which brings together ministers and officials from both sides to hold discussions in their domain areas and then report on the discussions during a plenary session chaired by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

Sources said the Chancellor’s visit comes after a year of renewed engagement between India and Germany. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz, who will hold a bilateral meeting on Saturday, have met on three occasions in 2022, the last time being on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.

Scholz will have official engagements in Delhi and will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday. He will leave for Berlin on Sunday evening.

On economic cooperation, India and Germany share a strong partnership. Germany is India’s largest trade partner in the European Union and has consistently been among India’s top 10 global trade partners. It is also one of the largest foreign direct investors in India.

“As a symbol of close economic ties and strong potential for enhanced cooperation, Chancellor Scholz will be accompanied by a high-powered business delegation. During the visit, the PM and the Chancellor will also address a business roundtable, comprising top industry leaders from both sides. The visit will see the conclusion of B2B (business-to-business) agreements,” the source said.

Talking about Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), sources said India and Germany launched the GSDP during PM Modi’s visit to Berlin for the 6th IGC. The GSDP is an umbrella partnership that provides political guidance and steer to the robust ties in climate action and SDGs. Under this, Germany will also place 10 billion euros in new and additional commitments under their development cooperation portfolio in India. Around 983 million euros of new commitments were finalised during the Annual Negotiation Meeting held on November 28, 2022 in Delhi.

“During the IGC, India and Germany also agreed to cooperate on green hydrogen. The Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force was constituted in September 2022 and an action plan is close to finalisation,” the source said.

On the “Triangular Development Cooperation”, the sources said during the 6th IGC, India and Germany agreed to work on development projects in third countries. The four projects announced in May 2022 are now in different stages of implementation.

The sources said Germany has come on board on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. German navy frigate Bayern was on a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific from August 2021 and made a port call in Mumbai on 21 January 2022.