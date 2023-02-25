‘Hoping to strengthen bilateral relations further’: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India, to hold talks with PM Modi today

Arriving in India for a two-day visit on Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he hoped bilateral ties between the two countries strengthened further over time. Scholz is set to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two world leaders are expected to cover the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral ties.

“We already have good relations b/w Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world,” Scholz told news agency ANI. On Saturday morning, Scholz received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he met PM Modi and several other ministers.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which completed a year on Friday, is expected to figure prominently in PM Modi and Scholz’ discussions. They are also likely to talk about further expanding the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment, news agency PTI reported.

This visit comes after Modi and Scholz engaged in bilateral talks in Bali on November 16, 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

This is Scholz’ first official visit to India since taking over as Chancellor of Germany in December 2021 following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post. Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is set to depart from the capital city of Karnataka at around 5:30 pm