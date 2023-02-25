scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

‘Hoping to strengthen bilateral relations further’: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India, to hold talks with PM Modi today

"We already have good relations between Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz India visitThe German Chancellor is on his first visit to India after becoming the Chancellor in December 2021. (ANI)
Listen to this article
‘Hoping to strengthen bilateral relations further’: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India, to hold talks with PM Modi today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Arriving in India for a two-day visit on Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he hoped bilateral ties between the two countries strengthened further over time. Scholz is set to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two world leaders are expected to cover the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to boost bilateral ties.

“We already have good relations b/w Germany and India and I hope that we will strengthen this relationship. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant to the development of our countries and also the peace in the world,” Scholz told news agency ANI. On Saturday morning, Scholz received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he met PM Modi and several other ministers.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which completed a year on Friday, is expected to figure prominently in PM Modi and Scholz’ discussions. They are also likely to talk about further expanding the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment, news agency PTI reported.

This visit comes after Modi and Scholz engaged in bilateral talks in Bali on November 16, 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Also Read
joyalukkas ed
ED attaches Rs 305-cr assets of Joyalukkas
At G20 finance meet, Modi calls for stability; Ukraine tensions flare
Ghulam Nabi Azad slaps defamation notice on Jairam Ramesh
'Humanity still exists': Couple gets Rs 11 crore anonymous donation for t...

This is Scholz’ first official visit to India since taking over as Chancellor of Germany in December 2021 following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post. Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is set to depart from the capital city of Karnataka at around 5:30 pm

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 11:32 IST
Next Story

Pune News Live Updates: Shops to remain shut on February 26 as Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls take place

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close