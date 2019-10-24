German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 3-day visit to India from October 31

Toggle Menu
Sources said Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in their wide-ranging talks, will particularly focus on giving a new momentum to the bilateral ties by significantly scaling up cooperation in several sectors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reuters/File)

GERMAN CHANCELLOR Angela Merkel will pay a three-day visit to India beginning October 31 with an aim to further broadbase strategic ties in an array of key areas, including defence and security.

During her visit from October 31 to November 2, Merkel will also meet top executives of major Indian companies which are active in Germany.

