German Bakery blast case: Court nod for Yasin Bhatkal to be produced via video conference

A special court in Pune on Monday allowed the petition filed by the Delhi Police seeking permission to produce alleged terror operative Yasin Bhatkal alias Mohammed Ahmad Mohammed Jarar Siddibappa alias Shivananad of the Indian Mujahideen via video-conferencing for the trial in the German Bakery bomb blast case.

Advertising

Special Judge R M Pande Monday passed an order in this regard.

Bhatkal is one of the key accused in the German Bakery bomb blast, in which 17 persons were killed and 56 were left injured on February 13, 2010. According to the state ATS, Bhatkal is seen in the CCTV footage obtained from the blast site.

On April 29, when Bhatkal was produced before the court and charges were framed against him, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, Vireshwar Malik, had submitted an application that Bhatkal be allowed to be produced for court trial in German Bakery blast case via video-conferencing due to security reasons, as he is an accused in various terror attack cases in the country.