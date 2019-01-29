George Fernandes passes away: Condolences pour in for former Union minister

Former Union Minister George Fernandes passed away today at the age of 88 following a prolonged illness. The former defence minister was bedridden for the past few years. As the news of the former defence minister’s demise spread, tributes and condolences poured in from all quarters for the Janata Dal leader.

George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership. Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. Saddened by his passing away.

When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong.

During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of the former Union minister. "I am sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian and Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," he posted on Facebook.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of India’s former Defence Minister George Fernandes ji. Today we have lost a stalwart of India’s socialist movement. He devoted his entire life for the welfare and uplift of the poor and marginalised. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

The former Union minister was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930. His first stint in politics was with the Janata Party after Emergency. He was elected to Parliament from the Muzaffarpur seat in Bihar in 1977 and was appointed Union Minister for Industries. During his term, he took on American multinational companies like IBM and Coca-Cola.

In an interview with The Indian Express in 1988, Fernandes had iterated that he was no anti-MNC but pro-Swadeshi. He said: “People keep saying that I threw out Coke but I was well within law to ask them about the formula they were so secretive about. The Indian legislation stated that in such a situation I could either ask them to go out or to dilute their equity to 49 per cent and they opted for the first.

Fernandes later joined the Janata Dal. He served as Railways minister in V P Singh government from 1989 to 1990. He was instrumental in setting up the Konkan Railway project, connecting Mangalore and Bombay. In 1994, after the disintegration of the Janata Party, Fernandes formed the Samata Party. It later allied with the BJP and he soon became a close confidant of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was appointed convenor of the National Democratic Party (NDA).

Fernandes served as defence minister for two terms, between 1998 and 2004. His term was eventful as it witnessed the Kargil war and Pokhran test. Vajpayee stood by him during the numerous controversies, including the Barak Missile scandal.