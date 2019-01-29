Former Union minister George Fernandes dies at 88

George Fernandes, former Union minister, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 88. He had been bedridden for the past few years.

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as “the best of India’s political leadership.” He tweeted, “Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.” PM Modi added that he is saddened by his death.

Fernandes was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930. His first stint in politics was with the Janata Party after Emergency. He was elected to Parliament from the Muzaffarpur seat in Bihar in 1977 and was appointed Union Minister for Industries. During his term, he ordered American multinational companies like IBM and Coca-Cola asking them to leave the country.

Fernandes later joined the Janata Dal. He served as Railways minister in V P Singh government from 1989 to 1990. He was instrumental in setting up the Konkan Railway project, connecting Mangalore and Bombay.

In 1994, Fernandes formed the Samata Party, which later allied with the BJP. He soon became a close confidant of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was appointed convenor of the National Democratic Party (NDA).

Advertising

Fernandes served as defence minister for two terms, between 1998 and 2004. His term was eventful as it witnessed the Kargil war and Pokhran test. Vajpayee stood by him during the numerous controversies, including the Barak Missile scandal.