Genuine NGOs need not shy away from regulatory compliance: Centre to SC

There is no fundamental right to receive unbridled foreign contributions without any regulation, the Centre has told Supreme Court, defending last year’s amendments to the 2010 Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

In an affidavit filed on Wednesday in the court, which is seized of three petitions in the matter – two against the amendments and one seeking stricter implementation — the Home Ministry said “in fact, there exists no fundamental right under which any right, legal or otherwise, can be said to include the purported right to receive foreign contributions”. Parliament has made the Act, laying down a clear legislative policy of strict controls over foreign contributions for certain activities in the country, and there exists no right to receive any foreign contribution outside the framework, it said.

The government said it recognises the role of NGOs and voluntary organisations in national development and “genuine NGOs need not shy away from any regulatory compliance mandated under the…Act.”

The government said foreign contributions, considering their vast expanse of abuse, are a tightly regulated means and that it is well within its rights to make changes to effectively implement the objectives set by Parliament.

On the provision requiring office-bearers to furnish Aadhaar numbers, the affidavit said this “would facilitate proper identification of person and associations with which the persons are connected for facilitating monitoring of activities of associations which should not be detrimental to the national interest…”.