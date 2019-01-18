Genpact executive suicide: Court stays coercive action against petitioners

The Allahabad High Court, in an interim order, stayed any coercive action against Genpact officials and the two women employees who were accused of abetting the suicide of a senior executive.

Swarup Raj, a senior executive of the company, had committed suicide after two women employees alleged he had harassed them. He had also been suspended

An FIR was filed in Surajpur police station under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the petitioners on a complaint by Raj’s wife.The court, however, did not stay the investigation.

The Allahabad HC, in its order, said, “Till the next date of listing or till the submission of police report… whichever is earlier, no coercive action shall be taken against petitioners… It is made clear that this court has not stayed the investigation.”

Lawyers for the women and Genpact officials had contended that “lodging a complaint per se would not amount to abetment of suicide.” The court has given the state counsel three weeks to respond and file an affidavit in the matter. The petitioners will have another two weeks to respond to the state’s affidavit. The next hearing was fixed on March 6.

“The incident was of a serious nature and the complainants were brave to report it. Seeking protection from harassment can never be wrong, much less illegal. We are confident of the case from our end and await further proceedings before the High Court,” said Tara Narula, a representative of the two women who filed the complaint.

The family of the deceased claimed that Raj’s suspension “stripped his dignity” and led to his suicide.

The company claims that due diligence was carried out as the matter was taken up by the Internal Complaints Committee.