Gennova targets human trials for vaccine in October, aims for Mar 2021 launch

A subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gennova has so far conducted a series of pre-clinical studies of its vaccine, developed in collaboration with Seattle-based HDT Bio, to test its safety and immunogenicity on various animals. (File) A subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gennova has so far conducted a series of pre-clinical studies of its vaccine, developed in collaboration with Seattle-based HDT Bio, to test its safety and immunogenicity on various animals. (File)

The race for an indigenously manufactured COVID-19 vaccine may see another entrant by October, with Pune-based biotechnology firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals aiming to complete pre-clinical testing and start human trials by October. If found effective by regulators, the firm could launch its vaccine as early as March 2021, according to its CEO Sanjay Singh.

A subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gennova has so far conducted a series of pre-clinical studies of its vaccine, developed in collaboration with Seattle-based HDT Bio, to test its safety and immunogenicity on various animals. “We have conducted pre-clinical studies in different species which include mice, rabbits and non-human primates. The data is promising and we are now in the process of preparing for human clinical trials,” Singh told The Indian Express. “This will most probably start between October and the end of the year,” he added.

The candidate, called HGC019, belongs to a newer category called ‘mRNA’ vaccines, that make use of messenger RNA molecules that tell cells what proteins to build.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.