General Dhiraj Seth takes over as Army Chief, unveils ‘VIJAY’ roadmap

General Dhiraj Seth underlined the need to take forward the modernisation of the Army. (File Photo)

Assuming charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday, General Dhiraj Seth underlined the need to take forward the modernisation of the Army with “renewed energy and firm resolve to respond effectively to the evolving security environment.”

He said the aim is to build a technology-enabled, future-ready Army “which is fully empowered and capable of operating across multiple domains.”

Stating that the Indian Army is a combat-ready and battle-hardened force, fully prepared and capable of meeting every challenge in the operational domain, he listed his focus areas in the acronym ‘VIJAY’, of which ‘V’ stands for Vigilance along borders and against emerging threats.