General Dhiraj Seth takes over as Army Chief, unveils ‘VIJAY’ roadmap

3 min readNew DelhiJul 1, 2026 09:27 PM IST
Assuming charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday, General Dhiraj Seth underlined the need to take forward the modernisation of the Army with “renewed energy and firm resolve to respond effectively to the evolving security environment.”
He said the aim is to build a technology-enabled, future-ready Army “which is fully empowered and capable of operating across multiple domains.”
Stating that the Indian Army is a combat-ready and battle-hardened force, fully prepared and capable of meeting every challenge in the operational domain, he listed his focus areas in the acronym ‘VIJAY’, of which ‘V’ stands for Vigilance along borders and against emerging threats.
Gen Seth said that ‘I’ stands for Innovation and Transformation and that his focus will be on innovation in both doctrine and technological solutions. “Innovation will remain an integral part of our thinking, our systems and our capability development. At the same time, necessary transformations will be undertaken in keeping with the changing character of warfare,” he said.
‘J’ stands for Jointness and Integration, Gen Seth said, adding that to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army, “we will maintain complete synergy and coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy”.
He said, “I fully recognise that national security is not limited to military strength alone. It requires military-civil fusion and a whole-of-nation approach. This integrated approach will also enable us to contribute meaningfully to nation building and to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.”
He further said that ‘A’ stands for Atmanirbharta and, with indigenous capabilities and technologies developed within the country, there is a need to build a self-reliant Army.
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He said the overall aim will be: “To win our wars with indigenous solutions.”
Lastly, he said ‘Y’ stands for Yodha First, adding that from the Agniveer to the senior-most veteran, each army personnel is a yodha (fighter).
“These yodhas are the greatest strength of our Army. Enhancing the technological threshold and training standards of our soldiers will be among my foremost priorities. Our veterans and Veer Naris are an integral part of the Army family, and their welfare, empowerment and professional growth will remain extremely important to me,” he said.
“I assure every citizen of the country that the Indian Army is, and will always remain, fully prepared to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests of our nation,” Gen Seth said in his address.
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He said that he firmly believes that the mantra of ‘JAI’, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Armed Forces, forms the foundation of his priorities under the acronym ‘VIJAY’. JAI stands for Jointness, Atmanirbharta (Self-reliance), and Innovation.