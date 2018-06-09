Alliance of ‘ambitions’ will fail before PM Modi’s aspirational agenda for country: Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra Saturday said the Opposition’s move to form a unified front with the aim to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in 2019 has no chance of standing in the way of NDA’s ‘aspirational’ agenda and rapid development in the country during past four years.

“The alliance of ambitions and family first will fail before Modi’s aspirational agenda. The people of the country will defeat the forces, whose only agenda is to see someone out of the jail making their black money white. They have nothing to offer to the country, or people,” he said while addressing a press conference in Shimla.

Patra, who was in Shimla to address BJP’s special training camp of media and IT cell at party headquarters, said the biggest achievement of Modi government was transforming India from ‘fragile five’ to fabulous few as highlighted by the World Bank report. Even the IMF has decried the Indian economy as a bright spot in the world economy .

The BJP spokesperson said the current GDP rate of 7.7 per cent was a highly encouraging sign for the Indian economy which has now moved ahead of China. The agricultural growth rate was 4.5 per cent and the prime minister’s move to double farmers’ income was the most ambitious agenda.

“Infact, India today has become the biggest contributor to the world economy between 2014 to 2018. The report card of Modi government shows how politics of performance has really put India in the forefront of the global economy ,“ said Patra.

He ridiculed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on ‘Make in India’ campaign of Prime Minister during the latter’s visit to Mandsaur, asserting that during the UPA regime there were only two mobile companies in India. Today the number has registered an increase to 120 to make 22.5 crore mobile handsets against only six crores being manufactured till 2014, he said.

Patra further asserted that the four years of Modi government has set India on a transformational path to rapid development and India’s growth story was being appreciated by the World Bank and IMF.

He said India’s GDP growth has seen a stupendous growth of 31 per cent as compared to that of the world, which is just four per cent over the past year.

In reply to a question on petroleum prices, Patra said the centre was working on some long term measures to deal with the issue and minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan had already spoken on it. The prices of the pulses, however, have already dropped .

