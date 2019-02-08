Gender gaps in research funding due to less favourable assessment of women: Study

Pointing to largescale discrimination against women scientists, an upcoming study in The Lancet has said that gender gaps in research funding was because of a less favourable assessment of women, and not their science. The peer-reviewed medical journal will release on Friday an entire issue dedicated to advancing gender equity in science medicine and global health.

By publishing new evidence, commentary and analysis, the journal has called on researchers, clinicians, funders, institutional leaders and medical journals to examine and address the systemic barriers to advancing women in science, medicine and global health.

“Our study provides empirical evidence that gender gaps in grant funding stem from women being evaluated less favourably as principal investigators and not from differences in the quality of proposals led by men and women,” says author Dr Holly O Witteman, Associate Professor from the Department of Family and Emergency Medicine, Laval university, Quebec city, Canada.

An analysis of 24,000 Canadian grant applications between 2011 and 2016 shows clear bias against women when peer-review focuses on the calibre of the applicant, rather than the strength of the proposed science, Dr Witteman said.

“We identified three main explanations for why female principal investigators might be evaluated less favourably than male principal investigators: individual bias, systemic bias, and lower performance. Individual bias refers to reviewers’ subjective evaluations of principal investigators reflecting conscious or unconscious gender bias.,” Dr Witteman added.

Across countries and disciplines, studies show that male researchers receive more research funding than their female peers. However, there has not – until now – been any firm evidence to explain why.

Prajval Shastri, Chair of the Gender in Physics working group of the Indian Physics Association, said that there was some evidence that discriminatory familial responsibilities might affect career decisions more for women but that alone cannot explain the gender gap within the sciences.

“…Discrimination within the workplace must play a role because the fraction of women in senior positions, governing councils of science institutions and honour academies depends is different for different science disciplines and is much smaller than in the pool of PhDs in science employed in higher education and research. This might take the form of unconscious bias, systemic bias and sexual and gender harassment. Studies are needed to pinpoint the cause,” Dr Shastri told The Indian Express.

Dr Shekhar Mande, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) welcomed The Lancet series and said there is a need to take the bull by the horns and we must work to commit ourselves to ensure more women scientists in the workforce. There are several complex reasons for this discrimination, he said.

Reshma Jagsi, professor at the Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Michigan, US, and one of the authors of the paper in The Lancet told The Indian Express that it was probably time for the #TimesUp movement to shape up in the fields of sciences and medicine as well.

“#TimesUP is a powerful movement and a call to action to ensure a workplace that is safe, equitable and dignified. This has implications around the world, especially in regions where women may historically have been deprived of holding the same status or rights as men,” she said.