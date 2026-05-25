Gen Z travellers, destination weddings: Goa sees opportunity in Modi’s austerity appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for austerity, specifically his urging of citizens to avoid overseas travel and destination weddings abroad, has given optimism to the tourism sector in Goa, with stakeholders believing this could increase tourist footfall in the coastal state despite global challenges and geopolitical conflicts, at least in the short run.

On the sidelines of a tourism stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the monsoons earlier this week, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told The Indian Express, “We are already getting many inquiries from the domestic market… All the weddings, for instance, which may have been planned or scheduled abroad… some will now look to change the destination within the country. People will look at Goa or Jaipur… We see an opportunity here. Every family still needs to go on a holiday.”

The minister said that even though the global scenario and war in West Asia have impacted airlines and certain restrictions in terms of air travel connectivity, and visa issues persist, there has been a steady increase in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals in the state.

“There is no such thing as off-season in Goa. Many young travellers — Gen Z and Gen Alpha — …they are not planning holidays months in advance. They often decide that they are heading to Goa next week. A holiday is synonymous with Goa. With this [austerity push], and our initiatives of promoting the state as a spiritual and cultural destination and ‘Goa beyond the beaches’, we expect the average stay of a domestic tourist will increase to five days, as compared to three-four days. It will be better for the state’s economy. We are also discussing how we can promote Goa internationally and to newer markets,” he said.

Jack Sukhija, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), the apex body representing hotels and travel trade in the state, shares this optimism. “This is a definite opportunity. More people will travel to Goa. We feel the state is well-positioned to accept new demand from the domestic market like it was during the pandemic. Though the situation is different to Covid in the sense that air travel is open… the fact remains that people still want to travel and all the domestic destinations, including Goa, will do well if the austerity appeal finds resonance.”

Ernest Dias, chief operating officer of Travel Corporation India, said, “I feel that tourists, who otherwise would have travelled abroad, will come to Goa. Travel has now become a habit for a certain income class. If they do not go for a holiday abroad… and if the currency continues to weaken against the Dollar, I feel more domestic tourists will flock to Goa.”

Slow increase in foreign tourists

While data shows there has been a steady increase in domestic tourist arrivals over the past few years, foreign tourist arrivals are still far from the pre-Covid mark. Conflicts in the Russia-Ukraine region and West Asia, cumbersome visa processes, and “market forces” in the past few years have meant that the recovery to pre-Covid numbers of foreign tourist arrivals has been slow.

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According to figures from the state tourism department, Goa recorded 71.27 lakh domestic and 9.37 lakh international tourists in 2019. In 2021, when international travel almost came to a halt due to the pandemic, 33.08 lakh domestic tourists and only 22,128 foreign tourists visited the state. The following year, 70.18 lakh domestic tourists and 1.69 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa. In 2024, 99.41 lakh domestic tourists and 4.67 lakh foreign tourists visited the state, while in 2023, 81.75 lakh domestic tourists and 4.52 lakh foreign tourists arrived. In 2025, a record 1.08 domestic tourists and 5.17 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa.

Voices of caution

Some, however, remain more circumspect, arguing that if the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt global supply chains and soaring prices, people simply may cut down on travel in the long run. The spillover effects could mean that the prices of all essential commodities and airfare will shoot up, disincentivising travel for many domestic travellers.

Akash Madgaonkar, vice president of the North Goa chapter of TTAG, said, “There can be two possible scenarios. Goa remains a preferred destination and comparable as an alternate option to travelling abroad. We are hearing from stakeholders that this austerity push could translate to an increase in tourist footfall in Goa if people do not travel abroad. But it’s too early to gauge.”

Madgaonkar said some flights of domestic airline carriers have been discontinued, which would impact connectivity. “If the war sustains in the long run and has a knock-on effect on prices of essential commodities and fuel, people may think twice before travelling domestically too,” he added.