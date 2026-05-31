Gen Subramani takes charge as Chief of Defence Staff: ‘Transformation of armed forces, organisational reforms key focus’

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)

General NS Raja Subramani Sunday took charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff, news agency PTI reported.

Subhramani succeeded General Anil Chauhan, who stepped away on Saturday after ending his tenure as the country’s senior-most military commander.

Subramani’s primary mandate will be to put in place the military theaterisation plan and strengthen tri-services synergy.

Taking over as the new CDS, he said, “Transformation of armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance synergy and integration will be the primary focus. We will accelerate the development, induction, and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces.”

Known for his expertise on Pakistan and China, Subramani retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year, and was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) ever since.