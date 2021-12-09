‘For Gen Rawat, there was never a moment to waste’

Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, who served as the first Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) under the Chief of Defence Staff, remembered Gen Bipin Rawat as a man of clear thinking who would take swift decisions.

“He was the first CDS and I was the first principal staff officer appointed there. Apart from our association as my husband and Gen Rawat were course mates, I got the opportunity of serving with him. During the pandemic he took quick decisions and often used to say there is not a ‘moment to waste’,” said Lt Gen(retd) Kanitkar, who is now V-C of Maharashtra University of Health Science.

“Madhulika (Gen Rawat’s wife) was a close friend and I still remember the time she had helped me set up a creche,” Kanitkar recalled. “I still remember she had given me a plant when I retired and told me to keep it at my table at the varsity. It is still there.”