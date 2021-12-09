‘For Gen Rawat, there was never a moment to waste’

December 9, 2021 2:56:45 am
Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, who served as the first Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) under the Chief of Defence Staff, remembered Gen Bipin Rawat as a man of clear thinking who would take swift decisions.
“He was the first CDS and I was the first principal staff officer appointed there. Apart from our association as my husband and Gen Rawat were course mates, I got the opportunity of serving with him. During the pandemic he took quick decisions and often used to say there is not a ‘moment to waste’,” said Lt Gen(retd) Kanitkar, who is now V-C of Maharashtra University of Health Science.
“Madhulika (Gen Rawat’s wife) was a close friend and I still remember the time she had helped me set up a creche,” Kanitkar recalled. “I still remember she had given me a plant when I retired and told me to keep it at my table at the varsity. It is still there.”
