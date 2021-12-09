Gen Rawat in 2016: Women must take call on combat role

General Bipin Rawat, during his tenure as Southern Army Commander in 2016, had said it was up to women whether they were ready to take up combat roles.

At an Idea Exchange programme of The Indian Express in April 2016, he had said: “What we are looking at is whether we can get women into the main combat role which is Infantry, Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry. The operating conditions in these arms are very difficult. Now, whether women are ready to operate in these conditions or not, is a call that women themselves will have to take. I am a strong believer of one thing, equal opportunity means equal responsibility.”

Must Read | First CDS, Rawat was one of the most celebrated soldiers of his time

Asked about ties with China, Gen Rawat had said that China being aggressive was a perception. “There may be disputes on the border, which are not for Armies to settle. There are parts which are claimed by both sides. The perceptions are varying. Yet at the level of Armies, we want to maintain peace and tranquility. We don’t want to initiate a war just because there are differences. So this Track-II diplomacy is also needed in the form of such exercises. Your question about them being more aggressive I would say is a perception. When they come into our territory, those overtures get portrayed in the media. When we go into their territory, there is no media.”