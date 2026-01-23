Gen Dwivedi: Operation Sindoor was given to Army week after Pahalgam attack

“Operation Sindoor was given to me — if I remember — on April 29 or 30, but it was not put out in the media,” said General Dwivedi while speaking at the launch of a book on the military action.

google-preferred-btn
Gen Dwivedi: Op Sindoor was given to Army week after Pahalgam attackArmy Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at the book launch event in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Operation Sindoor was given to the Army a week after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, even as it was carried out another week later, on May 7, said Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on Thursday.

“Operation Sindoor was given to me — if I remember — on April 29 or 30, but it was not put out in the media,” said General Dwivedi while speaking at the launch of a book on the military action.

“Whenever I stay to stand on the rostrum after April 22, 2025, (when Pahalgam terrorist attack happened), I am always slightly cautious and apprehensive because that day, I was taking the retiring officers’ seminar and was into 3/4th of my address and suddenly Rajiv Ghai (then DGMO) walked in and said, ‘Sir, chhota sa’.

When the DGMO says ‘chhota sa’, you can make out there must be something more,” recalled General Dwivedi.

That time, the Northern Army Commander was also attending the seminar, he looked at me, I looked at him, and he understood and immediately walked out. By that time, he had also gotten a slip about what had happened, and the rest is history, added the Chief of Army Staff.

Calling Operation Sindoor, which was conducted by India as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack as “one of the most consequential operations in recent history”, the Army Chief said, “A joint synergistic approach was the hallmark of Op Sindoor, because at 0147 hours, in the ops room, it was a setting which had Army, Air Force and Naval colleagues, along with diplomatic corps.”

Red Lines Redrawn: Operation Sindoor and India’s New Normal (Konark Publishers), authored by Maj Gen Bipin Bakshi, Air Mshl Rajesh Kumar, Amb Anil Trigunayat and Brig Akhelesh Bhargava, spotlights the planning rooms and operational environment of the 88-hour operation launched on Pakistan.

Story continues below this ad

“There were actions from both sides, but the winner in the long run was the one whose narrative was based on truth and packed with credible evidence. The world saw on their TV screens, how the nine targets were destroyed in a synergistic manner, that all three forces were involved in it through 22 minutes of precision non-escalatory strikes,” he said.

“The old assumption that India requires a long time for decision-making as also a long drawn mobilisation cycle to synchronise force application was quietly thrown out of the window, and one could say that the adversary discovered that India’s decision-making loop has become shorter,” he added, on the political will behind the operation.

However, speaking about the learnings from Op Sindoor, Dwivedi said that India has to be careful with its supply chains and build resilience through atma nirbharta, which is the only solution for the long run.

Divya A
Divya A
twitter

Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tamil Nadu Modi rally
NDA’s Tamil Nadu test begins today: As Modi kicks off poll campaign, what to watch out for
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement