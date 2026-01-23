Gen Dwivedi: Operation Sindoor was given to Army week after Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor was given to the Army a week after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, even as it was carried out another week later, on May 7, said Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on Thursday.

“Operation Sindoor was given to me — if I remember — on April 29 or 30, but it was not put out in the media,” said General Dwivedi while speaking at the launch of a book on the military action.

“Whenever I stay to stand on the rostrum after April 22, 2025, (when Pahalgam terrorist attack happened), I am always slightly cautious and apprehensive because that day, I was taking the retiring officers’ seminar and was into 3/4th of my address and suddenly Rajiv Ghai (then DGMO) walked in and said, ‘Sir, chhota sa’.