Leaders condole CDS Bipin Rawat death: ‘Outstanding soldier, true patriot’

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the many who offered their condolences after Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat died in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday.

President tweeted, “I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.”

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, “General Rawat added great strength to our defence capabilities and made a stellar contribution to strengthening our national security. His outstanding service to our nation will always be remembered.”

He added, “Deeply shocked by the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his spouse Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior officials of the armed forces & others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.”

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 8, 2021

Modi said that Rawat was an outstanding soldier and a true patriot who “contributed to modernising our armed forces”.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Shah said Rawat’s contribution to the nation was exemplary and it was a “very sad day for the nation”.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

Offering his condolences, Gandhi said this was an “unprecedented tragedy” and the country stands “united in this grief”.

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Expressing deep anguish over Rawat’s death, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

“Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu,” Singh tweeted. “His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country,” the defence minister said. Singh said General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

“As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our armed forces,” he said. “My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington,” Singh said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “…I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. My condolences to his family & friends.”

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 8, 2021

The Army put out a statement confirming the news of Rawat’s death and offering its condolences.

“General MM Naravane and all ranks of the Indian Army express their deepest grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, President DWWA and 11 other military personnel in an unfortunate air accident today on 08 Dec,” it said.

It added, General Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far reaching reforms in the Indian military’s higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India’s joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations. Mrs Madhulika Rawat, also the former President AWWA was an epitome of grace whose presence will be missed by everyone.”

It further said, “The deceased 11 military personnel accompanying the CDS and President DWWA on the way to Wellington will also be equally missed by everyone. They performed their duties as per the best traditions of the Armed Forces.”