Gehlot writes to PM, requests his intervention to ensure adequate supply of vaccines

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ‘intervene personally’ to ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the state.

In the letter to the PM, dated June 26, Gehlot said that while Rajasthan has created a capacity to vaccinate more than 15 lakh persons per day, the state’s daily vaccination is limited to the extent of supplies received from the central government.

“Presently our daily vaccination is limited to the extent of supplies received from Central Government. The daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus, has been 3 to 4 lakhs only,” Gehlot said in the letter.

The CM added in the letter that over 2.36 crore people in Rajasthan have already been vaccinated till date and that the state has achieved negative (less than 0%) wastage.

“Due to our efforts, the number of people who got vaccinated early was among the highest. As a result, more than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose by the end of July, 2021,” the letter said.

Gehlot said that it is important that hundred per cent vaccination is ensured to prevent the occurence of third wave.

“Importance of ensuring 100% vaccination at the earliest to prevent the third wave of Covid, and also to ensure that people are able to resume the activities related to their livelihood, cannot be over stressed. Therefore, I urge you to intervene personally and direct the concerned to ensure adequate supply of vaccines for the state,” Gehlot said in his letter.