Gehlot: Will bring law against mob lynching, honour killing

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced his government will bring a law against mob lynching, along the lines of Uttar Pradesh, as well as a law against “honour killing”.

He made this announcement while replying to a debate on the Budget in the state Assembly. Expressing concern over these “disturbing” incidents, Gehlot said his government is “serious” about them, and referred to UP, where the state Law Commission recently framed a draft legislation to combat mob lynching.

In UP, the Combating of Mob Lynching Bill (2019) proposes imprisonment (upto 10 years for serious injuries and upto life imprisonment in case of death) and stringent fines for perpetrators, as well as those involved in planning and abetting lynchings. In Madhya Pradesh, existing law is being amended to include provision for punishment for indulging in cow vigilantism.

Similarly, Gehlot said his government will bring in a law against “honour killing”, and referred to a case in Sirohi, where a couple was killed and burnt last month. Gehlot said family members may not accept the inter-faith or inter-caste marriages of their children, but “what right do they have to kill?”

— With PTI inputs