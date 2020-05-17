Gehlot urges people to visit hospital if they have COVID-19 symptoms

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (Express photo/ File) Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (Express photo/ File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged people to not panic and visit a hospital if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

He said hiding the deadly disease will only make things worse for the patients and those around them and stressed that there was no need to panic.

Chairing a review meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to ensure micro management to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He asked officials to conduct a study and analysis of the deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state so that a better strategy for fighting the deadly virus can be prepared.

He also instructed the officials to ensure that medical protocols are followed inside jails too.

The chief minister further asked the medical experts present at the meeting to prepare guidelines that can help people learn to live safely with coronavirus.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary D B Gupta, senior doctors and officials of the health department were present in the meeting.

