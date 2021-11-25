Gehlot writes to PM, urges relief of Rs 4 lakh for families of Covid victims

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday sought an increase in the compensation paid to families who have lost members to Covid-19 — from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh.

Saying several families lost their earning members to Covid and that the expenses incurred on treatment pushed them into huge debts, Gehlot wrote, “At such difficult times, the modest amount of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia compensation is insufficient. The Government in its response to the Hon’ble Supreme Court has argued that giving Rs 4 lakh compensation would leave the state with insufficient funds to deal with COVID-19. As a welfare state, it is our shared responsibility to look after our citizens during times of need.”

Gehlot said the Centre had told Supreme Court that Rs 50,000 would be paid as ex-gratia. “We feel… special consideration should be made by the Central Government to fulfill its earlier commitment of ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh,” he said.