scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Gehlot is on path of rebellion: BJP’s Malviya 

Ashok Gehlot was recently in the news after his loyalist MLAs held a rebellion against the party's leadership.

Rajashtan CM Ashok Gehlot and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (PTI/File)

BJP’s Amit Malviya claimed on Thursday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is on the “path of rebellion” from the Congress as he shared a short video of him in which he is seen praising the work of public sector undertaking Coal India and some decisions of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The video shows the veteran Congress leader addressing an event.

“Make no mistake. Gehlot is on the path of rebellion. After inviting Gautam Adani, despite Rahul Gandhi’s derision, he now heaps fulsome praise on Coal India and minister Pralhad Joshi, for helping Rajasthan at critical times. This is in sharp contrast to Congress’s belligerence,” BJP’s IT department head Malviya claimed.

The three-time Rajasthan chief minister has been a vocal critic of the BJP but he appeared to have strained his ties with the Congress leadership after his loyalist MLAs held a separate meeting in Jaipur in defiance of the party’s directive for a meeting of the legislative party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-October 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Demonetisation in 2016’ o...
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia

It was then believed that Gehlot will contest the Congress presidential poll with the tacit support of the Gandhi family, and a new leader will replace him at the helm in Rajasthan.

However, the turn of events resulted in the party leadership nudging Mallikarjun Kharge to contest the poll, where Shashi Tharoor is also in the fray, with suspense continuing over Gehlot’s fate as chief minister. Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan in the second half of 2023.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 07:17:09 pm
Next Story

‘This is so pure’: Elderly man tries to garland wife instead of new two-wheeler. Watch her reaction

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement