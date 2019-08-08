Gearing up for Rohtak rally, Hooda tours Haryana to mobilise workers

Hoping for a good response to his ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ scheduled in Rohtak on August 18, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has started touring different parts of the state to buoy his supporters for the same. Keen to emerge as a strong opposition leader in the state ahead of Assembly polls, he has announced the rally at a time when the INLD is facing one after another desertion.

Speaking to the journalists here Wednesday, Hooda said that he had held meetings with active workers at Panchkula on Tuesday, while similar meetings are planned for other districts including Ambala and Kurukshetra. “Only senior leaders and workers will participate in these meetings. Then local leaders will move to their areas to invite people for the Rohtak rally. It will be biggest ever rally in the history of Haryana,” he said.

Raising questions on the economic condition of the state during BJP regime, the former chief minister claimed that the per capita loan burden in Haryana has now jumped to Rs 71,000, while it was just 30,000 in 2014.

The Congress leader alleged that the Khattar government has failed to fulfill its promises made to the people ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls. “It not only failed to provide round the clock electricity to all villages, which was promised in BJP’s manifesto, but also failed to ensure fair prices of crops. “The BJP had promised to get houses constructed for those whose annual income is less than of Rs 2 lakh. Now it should say how many such houses have been constructed in the state,” said Hooda.

Expressing unhappiness over the “ineffectiveness” of Congress’s organisational structure in Haryana, Hooda said, “The absence of district and block level presidents has led to weakness in the party.”

Hooda supporters have been demanding removal of Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar for a long time.