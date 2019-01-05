BJP appoints election in-charge for 9 more states, Goyal, Sitharaman get Tamil Nadu and Delhi

Days after appointing election in-charges for 17 states, BJP Saturday announced names of prabharis for nine other states. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands along with BJP leader CT Ravi.

BJP appointed Health Minister J P Nadda to oversee the party’s election campaign in Uttar Pradesh while P Muralidhar Rao and Kiran Maheshwari have been given the charge of Karnataka.

Defence Minister N Sitharaman and JS Pawaiya have been made the in-charge for Delhi, while former Union minister Kalraj Mishra and Vishwas Sarang will oversee Haryana. Avinash Rai Khanna has been handed the charge for Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir.

Bharatiya Janata Party appoints election in-charge & co-incharge for Tamil Nadu,Puducherry, Andaman-Nicobar Islands,Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir, ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/2Hr74rHhHX — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

Earlier, in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP ceded power to a resurgent Congress, BJP appointed senior leaders to steer the party for parliamentary electoral triumph.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and senior leader Sudhanshu Trivedi will oversee the BJP’s poll preparations in Rajasthan, while Sawantra Dev Singh and Satish Upadhyay are the heads for Madhya Pradesh.

Anil Jain is the in-charge for Chhattisgarh, where BJP lost power to the Congress after 15 years. Senior leader and national spokesperson Nalin Kohli will steer the party in Manipur and Nagaland, while Om Prakash Mathur is the in-charge in Gujarat.

Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan and party secretary Deodhar Rao will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

BJP secretary Bhupender Yadav, considered to be enjoying the confidence of Shah, has been retained as Bihar in-charge. After facing a humiliating defeat in the state elections in 2015, the party has upped its stake, with estranged ally JD(U) brought back into the NDA.

The BJP has been undertaking several campaigns including the ‘mera booth sabse majboot’ programme to reassure booth level workers in working to get the party back to power. PM Modi has been regularly interacting with the party workers through video conferencing. The prime minister is also scheduled to address close to 100 rallies across India as the party heads into the election season.