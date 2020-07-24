GCMMF elects its new chairman and vice-chairman

Both Shamal Patel and Valamji Humbal are affiliated to the BJP, which has gained much control over the dairies across the state in recent years. (Representational) Both Shamal Patel and Valamji Humbal are affiliated to the BJP, which has gained much control over the dairies across the state in recent years. (Representational)

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has elected Shamal Patel of Sabar Dairy as it chairman and Valamji Humbal of Kutch Dairy as its vice-chairman in the elections held Thursday, after the stipulated period of two-and-half years.

Outgoing chairman Ramsinh Parmar, who is the chairman of Kaira milk union proposed Patel’s name and was supported by former Cabinet Minister Shankarbhai Chaudhary, who is the chairman of Banas milk union. Similarly, outgoing vice- president Jetha Bharwad, chairman of Panchmahal milk union, proposed Humbal’s name and received support from Mohan Bharward, chairman of Ahmedabad milk union, a release said.

Both Patel and Humbal were unanimously elected in the election presided over by the deputy collector of Anand district in presence of the 18 member cooperatives of the state—represented by their respective chairmen. Both Patel and Humbal are affiliated to the BJP, which has gained much control over the dairies across the state in recent years. Sources said that while Banas Dairy chairman Chaudhary was also a front runner along with Parmar, who was seeking a second term, Patel’s election was proposed on the basis of the performance of the Sabar Dairy in the last financial year.

Patel is the chairman of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd., (Sabar dairy) and has been associated with dairy cooperatives of Gujarat for the last 30 years. Sabar Union is one of the largest dairy unions of the state with an annual sales turnover exceeding Rs 5,700 crore and membership of 3.8 lakh milk producers, the release said. Humbal is the chairman of Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, Sarhad Dairy, since last 11 years. Kutch milk union as an annual sales turnover exceeding Rs 550 crore and farmer membership of one lakh milk producers.

After being elected, Patel said, “Dairy cooperatives of Gujarat have been successful since the last seven decades due to high values and standards set by its founder leaders like Tribhuvandas Patel and Dr Verghese Kurien. The combination of dynamic farmer leadership and professional management has made the federation the largest food organization in the country.”

Humbal mentioned that India has become the largest milk-producing country in the world due to the replication of Amul model across the country. “GCMMF will continue to work in close coordination with all to strengthen the cooperative movement and also support milk producers of other states if such a need arises,” Humbal said.

Parmar, a former Congress MLA from Thasra in Kheda, had joined the BJP in January 2018 before being elected as the GCMMF chairman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd